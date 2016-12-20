Jennifer Culver to host Mindful Living Program

Do you want to live more mindfully, especially during times of stress? January begins three Meditation and Mindful Living Programs led by Jennifer Culver. The programs are part of Culver’s Doctoral program as she pursues her Ph.D. in Holistic Life Coaching.

The mindful program introduces meditation and mindful living at home and work, relaxation, breath work, positive psychology, power of positive thought, steps to manifestation, sound meditation, mindful speaking and listening, and finding your own mantra/intention. The program is also recommended for employees as part of their company’s wellness program.

Three identical programs are held at the Wautoma Public Library meeting room to accommodate any schedule.

Program 1: Fridays, Jan. 6 through Feb 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Program 2: Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb 27, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Program 3: Sundays, Jan. 8 through Feb 12, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Each program requires a minimum of six and up to a maximum of 15 participants.

There is a fee for the program, and participants must RSVP by Dec. 31. They also must pay in full before the first class of the program. To learn more about the fees or to RSVP, contact Jennifer Culver at (920) 570-1704 or email yogadrivenlifecoach@gmail.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.