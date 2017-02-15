Jeannette Wagner celebrates 100th birthday

Wild Rose Manor resident Jeannette Wagner celebrated a major milestone on Feb. 10 – her 100th birthday. Jeannette was born in Oshkosh, got married, and had a son Roger, who, along with his wife Mary, had three sons. Jeannette operated a beauty salon and sold real estate before finding herself in Waushara County near her husband’s family. She celebrated her big day with fellow residents and staff members, and explained, “The Lord keeps me going – I pray to Him every day.”

