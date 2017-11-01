Income Tax assistance helps filers receive refunds

CAP Services partners the IRS to offer the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to help people file their taxes completely free of charge.

“Many of our filers receive over 30 percent of their annual income in tax refunds, making their tax returns vital to their financial lives, helping them pay bills, pay down debt, and invest in their families through education and savings,” said Erin Olson, CAP’s innovation and engagement coordinator.

It is more important than ever to prepare accurate income tax returns during the 2017 tax season. A new law requires the IRS to delay issuing refunds for certain taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15.

The law has no exceptions and is designed to make it easier for the IRS to find and stop fraud. It also means some filers may be more vulnerable to refund anticipation loans and other potentially costly products.

