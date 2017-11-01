Family Living names associate

Waushara County’s University of Wisconsin-Extension Family Living Program continues to do great work in our communities.

The newest member of the UW-Extension team is Taylor Engelke, program associate, who previously served as a dietetic intern in Waushara County and is now a registered dietitian.

In her role as program associate over the past several months, Engelke has been contributing to the UW-Extension mission to provide education, resources and leadership with partners from the county. Some of the programs being taught have included classes at Waushara County senior meal sites.

Area seniors are learning about using mindful and intuitive eating techniques to manage weight, promote enjoyment of meals during the holiday season, and encourage safe and healthy eating patterns.

In January, participants will learn from Engelke about healthy eating for the New Year using mindfulness practices. At Gifts in a Jar classes, participants created homemade gifts for the holidays using resources found at home in order to make inexpensive and nutritious creations.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.