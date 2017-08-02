Candlelight Sweetheart Hike this Saturday

The Waushara County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail will be sponsoring their 18th annual Candlelight Sweetheart Hike/Snowshoe event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Caribou Bay Retreat, Richford.

Bring family and friends to enjoy an evening winter hike on a trail lighted by hundreds of votive candles. Kids and pets will have fun hiking under a blanket of evening stars. There will also be a bonfire, live music, homemade chili, refreshments and free drawings.

The Rustic Raffle will offer participants an opportunity to win a handcrafted log bench, an original Susan Klabak watercolor painting, and numerous other prizes. All the proceeds from the event will help fund hiking trail segments under development.

Caribou Bay Retreat is located at N795 County Road JJ, Richford. For more information, contact Ice Age Coordinator Bob Jozwowski at (920) 765-1887.

