Bullshidders burns down after early morning fire

Bullshidders Saloon burned to the ground following an early morning fire on Monday, Jan. 16.

Bullshidders Owner Denise Blader stated the saloon closed at 12:30 a.m. and by 1:30 a.m. she had received a call the bar, located at W9496 Cty. Rd. JJ, Wautoma, was on fire.

Wautoma Area Fire District Chief Chris Wedell said the department received the call at 1:26 a.m. and arrived at the scene shortly after. When the first firefighters arrived, the bar was fully engulfed in flames and the roof and walls had already fallen into the basement, according to Wedell.

“Luckily we stopped it right away from the house to the north as it was my primary concern,” Wedell said. “After that it was a matter of just putting out the remaining fire.”

The WAFD called in assistance from neighboring fire departments, with Coloma responding with two tanker trucks, Wild Rose, one tanker truck, and Neshkoro, two tanker trucks.

About 35 to 40 firefighters responded to the scene and worked from 1:30 to 7:30 a.m. to get the fire under control. Wedell believes the firefighters used between 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water, with the majority dumped into the basement.

While working at the location of the fire, Wedell and the other firefighters found access to water their biggest issue because it was so cold.

“It was tough to get water,” he said. “At one point we were unable to establish a water supply from the rivers and started sending the trucks back to the Wautoma station to fill up.”

After the fire was under control, the WAFD requested a backhoe from Stafford Construction, Wautoma, to stir the debris with the water that was poured into the basement. Wedell believes the debris from the structure should steam for the next few days.

Currently, the owners of the Bullshidders Saloon are not sure if they will rebuild, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

