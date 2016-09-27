Blazing Stars to hold Rabies Clinic on Saturday Oct. 15

The Blazing Stars 4-H Club will hold a Rabies Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2-3 p.m. at the Plainfield Senior Center, 114 West Clark St. Veterinarian Dr. Steve Hines will give the vaccinations. A drive thru service will be available for those who have shy pets.

Vaccinations available will include: rabies, cat dis-temper, feline leukemia, dog distemper, Lyme, kennel cough and cat influenza.

For more information or for the cost of vaccinations, contact Nikki at 920-647-6528 or Marcia at 715-412-2408.