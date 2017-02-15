‘Never Curse the Rain’ film to be shown at Wild Rose High School

The Friends of the Patterson Memorial Library will be hosting the world premiere showing of “Jerry Apps: Never Curse the Rain” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Wild Rose High School Auditorium.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Cookie ‘n Cider with Jerry Apps will be held followed by the viewing of the new Wisconsin Public Television documentary featuring scenes of Wild Rose and Waushara County.

The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. after a short introduction by Apps. A book talk and signing on his companion book, “Never Curse the Rain: A farm boy’s reflections on water” will follow the film.

This is the fourth documentary made by Apps with WPT, and the first to have the same title as the book, through an arrangement with the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. While the DVD will not be available that night, The Friends of the Patterson Memorial Library will have Apps’ other DVDs and books available for purchase.

Apps has published over 40 books, but the documentaries are special to him.

“Little Wild Rose is on the map. Our stories have touched the hearts of many families, and it never ceases to amaze me how many people have grown up with the same kind of story as mine,” said Apps.

