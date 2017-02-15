Central Wisconsin Youth Trap League registration now open

The Central Wisconsin Youth Trap League will begin with registration/practice on Saturday, Feb. 25 and March 4 at 9 a.m. at the Berlin Conservation Club, located at W898 Whiteridge Road, Berlin.

The CWYTL is an eight-week league open to youth through 12th grade who have successfully completed a Hunter’s Education Program. Any youth from the surrounding communities may participate in the CWYTL.

All shooters must be enrolled in school, attending on a regular basis and be complaint with their schools code of conduct and academic requirements. Coaches will be available to work with any shooter on an individual basis.

For more information, and to complete the registration/waiver form, please visit the BCC web site at www.berlincc.org or contact Amy Thoma at (920) 229-5288.

