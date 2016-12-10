Wildcats remain undefeated with 48-0 victory Oct. 7

The Wild Rose Wildcats continue their undefeated record with a 48-0 victory over the Tri-County Penguins in Plainfield on Oct. 7. The Penguins played hard, but were no match for the Wildcats as they easily cruised to the victory with seven touchdowns and six successful extra point attempts.

The first score of the game came on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Alec VandeCastle to Paul Hernandez. VandeCastle followed the score with a successful extra point for a 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats forced the Penguins to punt on their next possession. Hernandez received the punt and returned the ball 70-yards for a touchdown and VandeCastle added another extra point to extend the Wildcat’s lead to 14-0.

The final touchdown of the first quarter came on a 3-yard rush by VandeCastle followed by another successful extra point attempt, 21-0.

