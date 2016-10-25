Wild Rose Football Coach Tyler Caswell named High School Coach of the Week

The Packers have announced that Tyler Caswell of Wild Rose High School has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Caswell, in his 14th year as the varsity head coach of Wild Rose, led the Wildcats to a 58-0 victory over Port Edwards High School, on Friday, Oct. 14. The win capped off an undefeated 9-0 regular season. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 320 to 48 this season, with five shutout victories.

It marks the first time that the Wildcats have been unbeaten in conference play since 2008. Wild Rose enters the WIAA Division 7 football tournament as a No. 1 seed and played Suring High School on Oct. 21 and won 49-14..

“Our goal was to finish the season outright being undefeated, so we had a lot of incentive to play for in that game,” Caswell said. “I was very proud that our upper level guys got their work done and we were able to get a few of the younger guys some minutes under the Friday night lights.”

“The players buy into those things and they work hard. I give them all the credit. They set a goal for themselves, and I am glad that I am there to help facilitate and be a part of it. I think it carries us into the postseason,” said Caswell.

