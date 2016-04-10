Home
Wilcox, Bunders, and Kramer continue football careers at Ripon College

Tue, 10/04/2016 - 11:30 Waushara1

Dakota Wilcox, Austin Bunders and Jake Kramer, all former high school football players in the Waushara County area are continuing their football careers as Ripon College Redhawks this year. Dakota Wilcox (left) is a sophmore at Ripon and a former Wautoma athlete, Austin Bunders (center) is a freshman and former Almond-Bancroft athlete, and Jake Kramer (right) is a freshman and former Tri-County athlete. The Ripon Redhawks fell 16-8 against the Macalester College Scots in a conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Ingall’s Field in Ripon.

