Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country teams place in top three at SCC Conference Meet

On Oct. 15, the Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country teams competed at the six-school South Central Conference (SCC) Cross Country Championships held at Mauston High School.

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Boys placed second out of six schools. LaCrosse Logan won the meet with 26 points, followed by Wautoma with 72, Chippewa Falls 78, Tomah 89, Reedsburg 111, Necedah 149 and New Lisbon with an incomplete team.

Hayden Schwartzman led Hornet/Wildcats with a 6th place finish out of 80 runners. Tanner Hudziak followed with a 10th place finish; Michael Lucassen, 11th; Spencer Stanosek-Rockwood, 26th; Jordan Reilly, 31st; Ryan Riley, 43rd; Michael Mager, 52nd; Jordan Daye, 53rd; Jake Calnin, 57th; Reed Eggum, 58th; Ethan Richards, 69th; and Hunter Schmelzle, 73rd.

