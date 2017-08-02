Warriors win SCC tournament; take second in conference

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Warrior wrestling team traveled to the Wisconsin Dells to compete in the South Central Conference tournament on Friday, Feb. 3.

Even though the team won the tournament with 206 points, Mauston (MAU) came out the SCC champions with a second place finish at the tournament with 160 points.

To win the tournament, the Warriors had eight wrestlers compete in the finals, with Lucas Hackney, 285 lbs., Andrew Henschel, 170 lbs., and Jesse Schauer, 220 lbs., heading home conference champions.

Taking second place in their weight divisions for the Warriors were: Dylan Hughes, 106 lbs.; Abram Lezama, 113 lbs.; Keegan Taivalmaa, 126 lbs.; Tanner Deist, 132 lbs.; and Brian Ortega, 152 lbs. Winning third place were Paul Hernandez, 145 lbs. and James Barbarich, 138 lbs.

Following the Warriors and Mauston’s first and second place finishes were: Wisconsin Dells (WD), 157; Adams-Friendship (AF), 139; Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards (NAPE), 121.5; and Westfield (WF), 71.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.