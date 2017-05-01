Warriors compete at Oshkosh On the Water Classic

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Warriors wrestling team traveled the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to compete in the 67-team Lourdes Academy Oshkosh On the Water Classic Dec. 29 and 30. Due to the number of teams competing, this was the largest holiday tournament in the state.

Of the 12 wrestlers who competed for the Warriors, Tanner Deist and Andrew Henschel placed in the top 10. Deist finished the day in 4th place at 138 lbs., while Henschel finished in 10th place at 170 lbs.

Individual results from the two-day tournament:

• 106: Dylan Hughes. Champ. Round 1: Hughes received a bye; Champ. Round 2: Zach Wilfong, Deerfield, over Hughes, decision, 5-0; Cons. Round 2: Hughes received a bye; Cons. Round 3: Trent Francois, West De Pere, over Dylan Hughes, major decision, 14-6.

• 113: Abram Lezama. Champ. Round 1: Lezama over Tou Ger, Oshkosh North, fall, 2:33; Champ. Round 2: Evan Dammann, Pittsville, over Lezama, fall 3:01; Cons. Round 2: Lezama won by forfeit; Cons. Round 3: Lezama over Lucas Fink, Belleville, fall, 1:00; Cons. Round 4: Luke Pulvermacher, Princeton, over Lezama, fall, 3:27.

• 120: Creedon Abraham scored 2.00 team points. Champ. Round 1: Abraham over Nathan Dykstra, Antigo, decision, 7-6; Champ. Round 2: Dylan Koontz, Stevens Point High, over Abraham, fall 0:59; Cons. Round 2: Kaiser VanDeLoo, Menasha, over Abraham, major decision, 10-0.

• 126: Keegan Taivalmaa scored 8 team points. Champ. Round 1: Taivalmaa over Brett Stroube, Andrew High School, fall 2:49; Champ. Round 2: Zachary Foth, Laconia, over Taivalmaa, decision 4-2; Cons. Round 2: Taivalmaa won by forfeit; Cons. Round 3: Taivalmaa over Abraham Giebel, North Fond du Lac, decision, 6-2; Cons. Round 4: Derek Moravec, Wabeno-Laona, over Taivalmaa, decision, 6-3.

• 132: Jacob Gaboury-Gorges scored 1-team points. Champ. Round 1: Ezra Haight, Sturgeon Bay, over Gaboury-Gorges, decision, 5-2; Cons. Round 1: Gaboury-Gorges over Nick Swenson, Grafton, decision, 4-3; Cons. Round 2: Ellie Keen, Wilmot Union, over Gaboury-Gorges, decision, 13-8.

• 138: Tanner Deist placed 4th and scored 33 team points. Champ. Round 1: Deist received a bye; Champ. Round 2: Deist over Tanner Dorner, Wabeno-Laona, fall 3:25; Champ. Round 3: Deist over Cooper Richter, Princeton, fall 1:37; Quarterfinal: Sam Boerner, Cedarburg, over Deist, decision, 7-5; Cons. Round 6: Deist over Noah Stary, Oconto Falls, decision, 5-0; Cons. Round 7: Deist over Marshall Rushton, West Allis Nathan Hale, sudden victory, 3-1; Cons. Semi: Deist over Alec Potter, Laconia, decision, 5-3; 3rd Place Match: Mason Wheeler, Germantown, over Deist, decision, 5-3.

• 145: Paul Hernandez. Champ. Round 1: Tyler Lovejoy, Laconia, over Hernandez, fall 3:09; Cons. Round: Hernandez received a bye; Cons. Round 2: John Schlieve, Antigo, over Hernandez, fall 2:05.

• 152: Brian Ortega. Champ. Round 1: Raul Lopez, Southern Door, over Ortega, decision, 7-2; Cons. Round 1: Ortega received a bye; Cons. Round 2: Timo Roberts, Berlin, 9 over Ortega, decision, 3-1.

• 160: Anthony Estrada. Champ. Round 1: Logan Stegemeyer, Slinger, over Estrada, fall 1:09; Cons. Round 1: Logan Lamas, Grafton, over Estrada, fall 1:36.

• 170: Andrew Henshel placed 10th and scored 21.00 team points. Champ. Round 1: Henshel won by forfeit; Champ. Round 2: Henshel over Austin Spitzer, West Allis Nathan Hale, fall 3:09; Champ. Round 3: Jordan Blanchard, Coleman, over Henshel, major decision, 9-1; Cons. Round 4: Henshel over Jonah Hinds, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, fall, 0:15; Cons. Round 5: Henshel over Tanner Cadman, Waterford, fall, 2:37; Cons. Round 6: Brice Delzer, Oconto Falls, over Henshel, decision, 7-2; Cons. Round 7: Henshel over Bryce Okland, Chippewa Falls, decision, 7-4; 9th Place Match: Nick Rapp, Grafton, over Henshel, major decision, 8-0.

• 182: Dillon Martin. Champ. Round 1: Martin over Jack Snyder, Ashwaubenon, fall, 0:47; Champ. Round 2: Martin over Dayln Rudesill, Green Bay West, fall 2:40; Champ. Round 3: Jared Krattiger, Waterford, over Martin, major decision, 15-5; Cons. Round 4: Martin over Sage Pastorius, Lomira, major decision, 14-5; Cons. Round 5: Issac Lyzenga, Illiana Christian, over Martin, decision, 14-9.

• 195: Damean Netzler. Champ. Round 1: Kyle Premeau, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, over Netzler, fall 0:50; Cons. Round 1: Netzler received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Linsmeier, Valders, over Netzler, decision, 3-1.