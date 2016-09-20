U.S. Cellular kicks off search for most valuable coach and calls for nominations in Waushara County

On Sept. 14, U.S. Cellular launched the Most Valuable Coach program, a campaign to highlight and recognize current high school football head coaches who have made a profound impact on an individual, school or community.

The wireless carrier is encouraging the Waushara community to nominate a current high school football head coach by visiting TheMostValuableCoach.com and sharing their story about why the coach is “most valuable” by noon on Oct. 3. At the end of the program, two coaches will be recognized on the field at the Under Armour High School All-America Game on Jan. 1 and receive $5,000 each for their school.

“At U.S. Cellular, we are inspired by coaches in the Waushara community, and we look forward to hearing their motivating stories and recognizing the important work they do on and off the field,” said John Heimsch, Director of Sales for Wisconsin at U.S. Cellular. “We know that high school football coaches can be leaders in their communities, and we want to celebrate the impact these coaches have on their players, other students and the Waushara area as a whole.”

