Tri-County girls volleyball team to waitress at Budda’s, Plainfield
Wed, 10/12/2016 - 11:17
The Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program will be hosting a fundraiser at Budda’s in Plainfield on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. where they will waitress and able to keep all the tips to use for their volleyball program.
The Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program includes grades 6 thru 12 and this unique fundraiser will give them funds to use for uniforms, equipment, and volleyball clinics.
Please support the Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program by dining out at Budda’s in Plainfield on Oct. 12. Specials will include: $2 burgers and $1.50 French fries. Customers may also order off the menu if preferred.