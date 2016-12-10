Tri-County girls volleyball team to waitress at Budda’s, Plainfield

The Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program will be hosting a fundraiser at Budda’s in Plainfield on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. where they will waitress and able to keep all the tips to use for their volleyball program.

The Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program includes grades 6 thru 12 and this unique fundraiser will give them funds to use for uniforms, equipment, and volleyball clinics.

Please support the Tri-County Girls Volleyball Program by dining out at Budda’s in Plainfield on Oct. 12. Specials will include: $2 burgers and $1.50 French fries. Customers may also order off the menu if preferred.