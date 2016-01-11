Tri-County athletes honored at fall sports awards banquet

Several Tri-County High School football players received Central Wisconsin Conference-10 honors for their accomplishments throughout the season during an awards ceremony held at the high school on Oct. 24. Pictured are: Brandon Peckham, Honorable Mention Defensive Back; Claude Cleereman, 2nd Team Offensive Running Back and 2nd Team Defensive Lineman; Ryan Applebee, Honorable Mention Defensive Linebacker; Shawn Kemnetz, Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman; Garrison Woiak, Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman; Dakota Czlapinski, 2nd Team Offensive Lineman and 2nd Team Defensive Lineman; and Dawson Knutson, 2nd Team Defensive Back.