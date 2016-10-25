Seven cross-country athletes receive all-conference awards

On Oct. 15, the Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country teams competed in the South Central Conference (SCC) Cross Country Championships held at Nekoosa High School.

The Hornet/Wildcat Boys lost a close race with Mauston, who won the team title with 49 points. Team scores were Mauston, 49; Wautoma/Wild Rose, 52; Westfield/Montello, 64; Nekoosa, 84; Wisconsin Dells, 126; and Adams-Friendship, 143.

Hayden Schwartzman led the Hornet/Wildcats with a second place finish, earning All-South Central Conference 1st Team honors. Nolan Jenkinson finished 11th, Kordell Woyak 12th, Mike Lucassen 13th and Caleb Williams 14th. Jenkinson, Woyak, Lucassen and Williams all earned All-SCC 2nd Team honors. Jacob Lund finished 16th, Lance Erdman 23rd, Jordan Reilly 26th, Ryan Riley 32nd, Corbin Francisco 34th, Jordan Daye 35th, Creedon Abraham 40th, Jake Calnin 45th, Reed Eggum 54th, Garret Golz 58th and Ashton Abraham 60th.

