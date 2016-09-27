1976 Wild Rose football team to be honored at homecoming game

Attention coaches, players, family, fans and friends of the 1976 Wild Rose Wildcat football team. Wild Rose is planning a 40-year reunion to be held at the Sept. 30 homecoming football game vs. the Rosholt Hornets at 7 p.m.

Players and coaches have been invited to ride a float in the Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. Those who intend to ride are asked to meet in front of the school at 3:45 p.m.

Prior to the game, players and coaches will be introduced and present the game ball to the officials. After the game, all are invited to the Lions Club building for game films and refreshments.

Donations will be accepted to cover costs with the remaining money going to the Wildcat Booster Club.

Please help spread the word to anyone you think would be interested in joining us. Any questions, call Jim Erdman 920-229-9906, or Wayne Roemer 920-987-5831, or email wayne.roemer@providenceag.com.