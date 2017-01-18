Almond-Bancroft Student Council to host food drive

The Almond-Bancroft Student Council will be hosting a food drive to support the Joseph’s Hope Community Food Pantry during the Jan. 20 boys’ basketball game against their neighboring Central Wisconsin Conference-10 rival, the Tri-County Penguins.

Each person who brings two unexpired non-perishable items or canned goods will receive free admission to the game.

Families will receive free admission with the donation of five items. The student council will also be accepting monetary donations throughout the game.

Fans are also asked to wear neon colored clothing for “Neon” night in support of the food pantry and the teams.

The Joseph’s Hope Community Food Pantry services those in need with Almond, Bancroft, Hancock and Plainfield zip codes.

