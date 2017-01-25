Kusel Lake Fisheree to be held on Saturday, Feb. 4

The annual Kusel Lake Fisheree sponsored by the We Really Kare Fishing Club, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4. The alternate date for the fisheree will be he Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will include a free fishing contest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., a heated tent, raffles, food and refreshments, music and a free kids drawing at 1:30 p.m.

All the proceeds form the event will be used to improve fishing and fish habitats in 12 area lakes.

Kusel Lake is located five miles east of Wild Rose.

