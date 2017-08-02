Coloma Lions Fisheree to be held Saturday

The Coloma Lion’s Fisheree, Radar Run and Bikini Run will be held on Saturday, Feb 11, on Pleasant Lake. Fishing begins at 7 a.m., with food, beverages and raffles kicking off at 9 a.m. in the heated tent located at the Pleasant Lake Park.

The Coloma Pathfinders Snowmobile Club will be hosting its 2nd annual Radar Run just off the Pleasant Lake boat landing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the Radar Run will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a drivers meeting set for 10:45 a.m.

There is a cost to register for the Radar Run, which includes three runs. Three trophies will be awarded for each of the 18 classes. A food trailer will be nearby serving brats, hamburgers, and drinks.

Beginning at 3 p.m., a Bikini Run for breast cancer will start with the fastest speed in a bikini winning $100. A prize for best novelty costume will also be awarded and participants are encouraged to don any unusual gear or costume. There is a minimum pledge/donation to participate in the Bikini Run, with all the money raised donated to the Pink Ribbon Riders in Wisconsin.

For more information, visit www.colomapathfinders.com or visitcoloma.com.