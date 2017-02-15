Coloma Lions announce fisheree winners and raffle winners
The 2017 Coloma Lions Fisheree was held Feb. 11 at Pleasant Lake.
Northern: 1st place: Bryce Shultis, Coloma, 32 ½”; 2nd place: Jason Reetz, Coloma, 26 ¼”.
Bass: 1st place: Jake Joswick, Jackson, 17 ¾”.
Blue Gill: 1st place: Justin Seipel, Milwaukee, 8 ½”; 2nd place (tie): Justin Seipel, Milwaukee, 8 ¼”; 2nd place (tie): Kylen Fenske, Coloma, 8 ¼”.
Perch: 1st place: Ron Beeman, Jr., Adams, 10 3/8”; 2nd place: Jake Joswick, Jackson, 9 7/8”; 3rd place: Tom Steigerwald, Friendship, 8 ¼”;
Crappie: 1st place (three-way tie): Brian Lenfilos, Coloma, 10 ½”; David and Zuehlke, Coloma, 10 ½”; David and Zuehlke, Coloma, 10 ½”.
Smallest Fish: Brad Bautcher, Oakfield, 3 ¼”, Blue Gill.
Small Raffle Winners: Donna Pederson, $500; Justin Seipel, $200; Dan Lowell, $100; Carol Polavalitis, $100; Mike Kenney, $50; Jason Sengbush, $50.
Large Raffle Winners: Lee Flyte, $1,000; Cheryl Flyte, $1,000; Art Mueske, $1,000; Jason Faught, $500; David Quinn, $500; Kerry Derr, $100; Dick Meyer, $100; Jim Premo, $100; Mike Mittelstedt, $100; Brandon Kenney, $100; Steve Power, $100; Katie Gruber, $100; Mike Lasare, $100; Deborah Zuehlke, $100; Doug Griesbach, $100.