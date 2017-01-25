Wautoma SuperStingers take second in Berlin

The Wautoma SuperStingers Wrestling Club took home second place at Berlin tournament on Jan. 22. The wrestlers who took first place included: Rossi McCutcheon, Miguel Duran, Ryan Young, Skyler Royston and Christian Weiss; second place: Tanner Miller, Carsyn Lambrecht, Mason Dobrecevich, Landon Wenzel, Brandon Allen, Colin Hawlish, Andrew Pedersen, and Hunter Netzler; third place: Oliver Gimenez, Deaglein Cork, Eli Graser, and Lyvia Weiss; fourth place: Jonah Hawlish, Cavin Allen, Tommy Gumz, Trenton Gohlke, and Noah Gimenez. Pictured are: (back row): Coach Allen, Coach Weiss, Coach Hawlish and Jonah Hawlish; (middle row): Hunter Netzler, Ryan Young, Miguel Duran, Andrew Pedersen and Colin Hawlish; (front row): Trenton Gohlke, Christian Weiss, Lyvia Weiss, Brandon Allen and Cavin Allen.

