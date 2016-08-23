Ratzburg ties for State Swim Champion title

Eleven-year-old Bailey Ratzburg tied for 11-12 High Point State Champion at the 2016 WI 12 & Under State Championship Meet in July. She was the state champion in 4 individual events (50, 100, and 200 breast, as well as the 400 Individual Medley). She was 2nd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 800 Freestyle. Bailey is the daughter of Trevor and Shana Ratzburg, Janesville, and the granddaughter of Jack and Ruth Ratzburg, Wautoma; Libby Talady, Wautoma; and Gene Fritz, Wild Rose.