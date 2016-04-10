Reach the Peak Race to take place this Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 8, will mark the 9th Annual Reach the Peak Race to benefit the A+ After School Program. Nearly 200 participants from all over Wisconsin, ages 4 to 86 will take on the challenge at Nordic Mountain Ski Resort in Mt. Morris.

Who needs ‘flat and fast’? There are plenty of those races out there. Both the 5K and the 15K courses begin at Nordic Mt Ski Resort in picturesque Mt. Morris and wind through woods and around lakes until reaching the final challenge – the road to the peak of Mt Morris itself. If reaching the peak doesn’t take you breath away, the amazing view from the top most certainly will.

Runners’ packet pick-up and pre-registration will be held at the Lodge at Nordic Mountain Ski Resort on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. There will also be an affordable spaghetti dinner donated by Christianos Pizza in Wautoma. Door prizes winners every 15 minutes during dinner with a grand prize drawing at 8pm.

Race day registration starts at 8 a.m. with races on Saturday, Oct. 8 to include: a 2 Mile Kids Run for ages 10-15, starting at 9:10 a.m.; 1 Mile Kids Fun Run for ages 6-12, sponsored by ThedaCare, beginning at 9:15 a.m.; a Competitive 15K Run at 10 a.m. and a 5K Walk/Run at 10:15 a.m., sponsored by the Thrivent Member Network - South Wisconsin Region. Plus a Family Stroll, open to all ages at 10:20 a.m., which follows the 1-mile Kids Run course. Bring your family and friends out to enjoy the beautiful autumn landscape in central Wisconsin or stop by to help cheer on the runners.

