Club Volleyball tryouts are on Nov. 6 & 13

Reign VBC is a newly formed non-profit organization designed to promote youth volleyball in the Waushara County area at an affordable price. Teams are forming now! Try-outs for girls 14 & under (born after 8/31/2002) will be held at the Wautoma High School Gym on Sunday, Nov. 6; 3:30 pm for girls 12 & Under and 5 pm for girls 13 & 14. Try-outs for older girls will be at the same location on Sunday, Nov. 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

There is no fee to try-out, although you need to join USA volleyball in order to participate.

You can find more information on our Facebook page - REIGN VBC; online at www.letitreign.wixsite.com/reignvbc, or by calling Peder Culver at 920-570-2872.