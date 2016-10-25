Sluggers to sponsor Trick-Or-Treat Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 30

Sluggers’ Sports Bar & Grill will be sponsoring a scavenger hunt to be held during Wild Rose Trick-or-Treating hours 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Children up to grade 5 are encouraged to join in the fun of finding different items throughout the Village of Wild Rose while they are trick-or-treating. A list of the items to be found will be handed out in their classrooms as well as being available at the village hall, Lauritzen’s Sport Shop, Benny’s Market and Slugger’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Find as many items as you can and bring your completed sheets to Slugger’s Sports Bar and Grill at 495 Main St. by 6 p.m. Oct. 30 to register to win prizes. No purchase is necessary…just some extra fun for the kid’s.

