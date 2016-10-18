Explore Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads with new interactive guide

Visitors planning trips to Wisconsin’s 119 Rustic Roads have more information than ever. The 2016 Rustic Roads Guide has been converted into an interactive guide. This interactive guide provides detailed maps and highlights items of interest such as historic markers, native plants and hiking and biking trails. Each Rustic Road also has a dedicated webpage, which includes a Google map to make travel planning easier.

Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program was started more than 40 years ago to pre-serve scenic, lightly-traveled country roads for the leisurely enjoyment of hikers, bicyclists and motorists. Rustic Roads range from less than a mile to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) oversees the Rustic Roads program; however, the roads remain under local government jurisdiction.

Many of the photographs in the Rustic Roads Guide and on the web pages were submitted for a photo contest held in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the program. Travelers on the Rustic Roads are encouraged to share their own photos by using #RusticRoads or @WisconsinDOT in social media posts.

There is also a Rustic Roads Motorcycle Tour program. Bikers that travel at least 10 of roads and document their travel with a photo in front of a Rustic Roads numbered sign are eligible for a Rustic Roads Motorcycle Tour patch. Traveling on 25 Rustic Roads or more qualifies a motorcyclist for a special state certificate. More information is available on the Rustic Roads website.

There are three Rustic Roads located in Waushara County, including: 26th Road along Pine River just south of Saxeville (R-48), Cumberland Avenue and 7th Drive which form a loop off WIS 21 in the town of Richford (R-102), and County Road W, Portage Street, Portage Road and Covered Bridge Road (R-117) from 26th Avenue to County, connecting with R-48.

The Rustic Roads system now includes nearly 720 miles of Rustic Roads through 59 counties. For more information on the Rustic Roads Program, including the new Rustic Roads Guide interactive guide, visit wisconsindot.gov/rusticroads.