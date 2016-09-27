Larry Gatlin to present solo show at Performing Arts Center on Oct. 15

Larry Gatlin will present his solo show, Will The Real Larry Gatlin Please Sit Down, at Wautoma’s McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by ACE Hardware, Cooperative Care, Country Pride Motors, Lund’s Northwoods Auto, Moose Inn, WDUX Radio and MPB Builders.

Seated on the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center stage, Gatlin, with his acoustic guitar and some memorable “snapshots” will guide you through his beginnings. From the dusty little Texas towns of Midland-Odessa all the way to the bright lights and excitement of Broadway (Replacement actor, in 1993, for the character, Will Rogers, in the Broadway Musical “The Will Rogers Follies”) and Las Vegas (where he was discovered by country and Opry great, Dottie West). Gatlin has scored 33 top 40 hits including “Broken Lady”, “All The Gold In California”, “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)”, “She Used to Be Somebody’s Baby”, “Talkin’ to the Moon,” and many others like, “I’ve Done Enough Dyin’ Today.”

