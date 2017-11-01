Josh Harty to perform at Mountain View

The Black Hawk Folk Society will present Josh Harty at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Harty is a singer-songwriter with Midwestern roots and a performance resume that stretches back to when he was just five years old. The family friendly concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be preceded with a 6 p.m. potluck supper open to the public. General admission tickets for the concert will be sold at the door. For more information, visit blackhawkfolk.org or joshharty.com. Free parking is available on-site and the facility is handicap friendly. The Mountain View Community Center is located at N3137 21st Lane, at the intersection of 21st Lane and Hwy. 152, near Mt. Morris and Wautoma.