Black Hawk Folk Society presents Gillette and Mangsen Sept. 10

The Black Hawk Folk Society presents a concert by Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Mountain View Community Center, N3137 21st Lane, where 21st Lane intersects Highway 152, near Mt. Morris and Wautoma.

Gillette and Mangsen, performing together for 25 years, hail from Bennington, Vermont. They have co-recorded six albums, as well as numerous solo albums, many of them listed on top ten lists for folk music sources. Both are singer-songwriters whose works have been covered by John Denver, Garth Brooks, Linda Ronstadt, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings, and others. Expect to enjoy their voices, as well as skillful accompaniment by guitar, banjo, and concertina.

