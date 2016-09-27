B. Andrews to perform at Hancock Community Center

B. Andrews, a local con-temporary Christian band, is producing a dinner show Saturday, Oct. 8, called “Country Jamboree.” The show will feature a classic country sound. It will feel like you’re visiting the set of “Hee Haw” with a mix of music and one-liners.

Even though there is entertainment, the centerpiece of the evening is the dinner. The dinner consists of a freshly roasted pig, cowboy beans, fresh homemade coleslaw and hot rolls, southern sweet tea (coffee, fruit punch & water too!) topped off with peach cobbler for dessert.

