We Banjo 3 coming to Wautoma this Friday

The hottest group to come out of Ireland in years, “We Banjo 3” will be in concert at Wautoma’s McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. BMO Harris Bank, Wautoma Kiwanis Club, Ole and Lena’s Fuel Depot, Grimm’s Sports Bar & Grill, Antique Liquor and 106.1 Radio are sponsoring the performance. Tickets for “We Banjo 3” may be ordered by calling at (920) 787-2189, or toll-free at (888) 987-2189. For more information, visit www.mccombbruchspac.com or “like” us on Facebook. Pictured are band members: Enda Scahill, David Howley, Martin Howley and Fergal Scahill.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.