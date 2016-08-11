Atlanta Rhythm Section to perform at PAC on Nov. 12

The Atlanta Rhythm Section has been part of the Southern Rock scene for more than 40 years and they’ll be performing at Wautoma’s McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Silvercryst Supper Club, Stevens Accounting, Holt’s Jewelry, Bowdie Severns, Culver’s Restaurant, and Retro Radio - The Bug. Tickets to The Atlanta Rhythm Section may be ordered by phone at 920-787-2189, or toll-free at 888-987-2189. For more information visit www.mccombbruchspac.com or our Facebook page. Pictured are : Dean Daughtry, Rodney Justo, Steve Stone, Rodger Stephan, David Anderson and Justin Senker.