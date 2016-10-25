The Atlanta Rhythm Section Coming to Wautoma PAC

The Atlanta Rhythm Section has been part of the Southern Rock scene for more than 40 years and they’ll be performing at Wautoma’s McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by Silvercryst Supper Club, Stevens Accounting, Holt’s Jewelry, Bowdie Severns, Culver’s Restaurant, and Retro Radio - The Bug.

Formed from the cream of Atlanta’s studio musicians, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, actually hailing from nearby Doraville, Georgia, came together in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session. From that auspicious beginning, the band went on to have a string of mega-hits that include “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Champagne Jam,” “Doraville,” “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Do It Or Die” and “Spooky.”

Keyboardist Dean Daugh-try and drummer Robert Nix had been members of Orbison’s backing group, the Candymen, and Daughtry and guitarist J.R. Cobb had been members of the Top 40 hitmakers Classics IV (“Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces”). Rounding out the original ARS lineup were vocalist Rodney Justo (replaced later by Ronnie Hammond), guitarist Barry Bailey, and bassist Paul Goddard.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.