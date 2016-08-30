Hickory Lover’s Workshop to be held in Neshkoro

The Wisconsin Hickory Association, a not-for-profit educational organization, will be hosting an Outdoor Educational Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Naparalla Farm, N7984 Pond Lily Road, Neshkoro. The workshop is for anyone interested in hickory; whether it would be growing hickory trees, utilizing the nuts, creating a hickory-based business or hobby or just out of curiosity. Participants can enjoy – “A Hickory Tour” walking an area of 30 hickory trees discussing types, health/disease, growing conditions, nut production and history of hickory in Native American culture; Tree propagation with DNR Regeneration Specialist Jeremiah Auer; Nut cracking tools and techniques; and the “Business” of hickory in Wisconsin. Then enjoy samples of a variety of hickory-based foods. For more information or to register for the event, contact the Wisconsin Hickory Association at wihickory@gmail.com or call the WHA 920-229-1566 or 920-789-8859.