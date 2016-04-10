Fall bulb planting tips from the Master Gardeners

If you like to be surprised in the spring with an array of colorful blooms of various varieties, then fall is the time to plant bulbs. Many garden and hardware stores handle bulbs at very economical prices and various garden companies have catalogs with every kind of bulbs available.

Here’s the general guideline for the timing of fall bulb planting according to soil temperatures. Spring-blooming bulbs are best planted in fall when the soil temperature reaches about 55-degrees.

Generally the ground gets to this temperature once nighttime lows have reached 50-degrees for about two weeks. Bulb planting can continue up until the ground freezes, which may take another six to eight weeks.

Once the ground has frozen, add some mulch to the top of the soil where you’ve planted your flower bulbs. This will help the soil maintain a consistent temperature even if there’s a brief warming spell in midwinter. You do not want your bulbs to “wake up” and start growing in a warm spell, because they’d be damaged when the temperatures drop gain.

