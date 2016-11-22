Wautoma Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers for coming week

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off its first week at Shopko Hometown, Copps, and Stoneridge Piggly Wiggly.

The organizations that have volunteered to ring the bell include:

•Nov. 25 and 26: Wautoma High School Key Club and Wautoma Kiwanis Club

•Nov. 28 and 29: Wautoma Rotary Club

•Nov. 30: Waushara County Department of Aging

•Dec. 1: Wautoma Lions Club

This year, Thrivent Financial will volunteer for Dec. 2 and 3. Volunteers are still needed for these dates. Those interested in volunteering for an hour or two, contact Julie at (920) 787-1808.

For anyone interested in volunteering to ring the bell in Wautoma, contact Roger Charette at 920-787-4250.