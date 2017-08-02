Wautoma Dive Team Polar Plunge coming to Silvercryst on Feb. 19

The Wautoma Area Fire District Water Operations/Dive Team will be hosting their 3rd annual Polar Plunge on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Silvercryst, Hwy. 21.

The volunteers with the fire department will be conducting trainings throughout the day, with a fire training set for 9 a.m. and the Water Operations ice rescue demonstration held prior to the plunge at 1 p.m.

Registration begins at noon with the plunge kicking off at 1 p.m. on Silvercryst’s beach. Teams are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for best dressed in three age groups as well as the youngest and oldest jumpers.

For those not interested in taking the icy plunge, a chicken and pizza buffet will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.