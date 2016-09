The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual banquet on Oct. 27 beginning at 5 p.m. The banquet will be held at Blader’s Dakota Inn.

Registration is required and must be returned to the WACC, PO Box 65, Wautoma, by Friday, Oct. 21. The banquet is open to WACC members or those looking to join the chamber.

For more information, call 920-787-3488.