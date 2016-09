Johnny B’s, Richford, will host the 2nd annual Poker Run benefitting the Marines of G Co. 2/24 on Sept. 24. Registration will take place at Johnny B’s from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Poker Run to follow. Pictured are: owner of Johnny B’s, John Bretzel and Craig Norlin. For more information, contact John at 920-229-5066.