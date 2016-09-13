Barrels for Bryanna benefit on Sept. 18 at fairgrounds

A benefit barrel race, Barrels for Bryanna, will be held at the Waushara County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 9 a.m.

Bryanna Winkler, a Coloma resident and Westfield Middle School student, is suffering from a chronic disease called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). The rare disease is often misunderstood and usually affects the young and athletic. They literally become trapped in their own body.

Bryanna, who has been riding horses since the age of 4, spent two months of her summer in Nebraska receiving intensive therapy for her disease.

Proceeds will go to the Winkler Family to help cover the costs of Bryanna’s CRPS treatment. For more information, contact Heather Weir at 608-296-2571 or visit Barrels for Bryanna on Facebook.