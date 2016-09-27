MACC to host fundraiser at Hancock Community Center Oct. 1

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) will host a fundraiser on Oct. 1 at the Hancock Community Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature a meal, music, raffles and a bake sale. There will also be bingo games for kids. DJs include: Buster from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by Tone Deaf from 3-7 p.m.

Alcohol will be served from 4-7 p.m. There is a cost per plate for the meal.

The MACC Fund, Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization raising funds to support research for pediatric cancer and blood disorders like aplastic anemia and sickle cell disease. The MACC Fund is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2016.

Childhood cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in children after the newborn period. Since its inception in 1976, the MACC Fund has contributed over $55 million to pediatric cancer and blood disorders research in Wisconsin. This research is conducted in the MACC Fund Research Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, in the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and in the MACC Fund Childhood Cancer Research Wing at the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center.

