Waushara County Food Pantry announces Holiday Turkey Drive

The Waushara County Food Pantry announces their new effort to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to the families that use the Food Pantry. We are asking that as you do the shopping for your Thanksgiving meal, that you consider buying a second turkey or roasting chicken to donate to the Food Pantry.

Marty Lee, who works with an energetic and efficient crew of volunteers to procure and distribute food, states that “Turkeys are such a traditional component of the Thanksgiving meal, and yet they are hard for us to source for the over 800 families who use the Pantry in any given month. We are turning to our supportive and generous community for assistance.”

If you are able to partici-pate in this “Buy One, Donate One” Holiday Turkey Drive you can drop your donation off at the Waushara County Food Pantry daily, Mondays thru Fridays, between today and Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Nov. 22 will be the last food distribution day prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Other drop off times can be arranged by appointment.

The Waushara County Food Pantry is located at 220A Oakridge Court in Wautoma. If you have any question about the “Buy One, Donate One” Holiday Turkey Drive please call 715-869-FOOD (3663).

For food safety reasons, the turkeys or roasting chickens must be frozen. If you have an employer who offers a coupon for a Thanksgiving turkey, feel free to donate the coupon, and we will do the shopping for you.

We are blessed by the support and generosity of this community. Donations are welcome: cash, food, energy and kind thoughts are always welcome. We invite you to share your skills and grow with us, Marty added.

If you, or someone you care about, are in need of food assistance, please call the number above for information. We are open for food distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.