Wild Rose to host Classic Car Show at Roseville Shops this weekend

Local businesses, org-anizations, and individuals have decorated Main Street in Wild Rose to help welcome the 9th annual Wild Rose Classic Car Show to the Roseville Shops this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. All vehicles can enter regardless of age and two trophies will be awarded in each of 27 vehicle classes plus eight other special trophies including one Best in Show trophy.

There is a registration fee for each vehicle entering the show grounds. Spectators are free and food will be served throughout the day.

On Friday, Sept. 16, a classic car cruise through Waushara County will start at 6 p.m. from the Wild Rose Elementary School parking lot at the east end of Euclid Avenue. The cruise will be led by this year’s feature car which is a 1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport owned by John and Jeannie Testin of Wild Rose.

