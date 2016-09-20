Westfield Pioneer Days to be held Sept. 23-25

The days are getting shorter, and the nights are getting cooler. That means it’s time for the annual Westfield Pioneer Days & Historical Re-enactment at the Marquette County Fairgrounds in Westfield, Sept. 23-25.West-field Pioneer Days & Historical Reenactment is a “living history” event recreating the Late Colonial Era, Fur Trading Era, and Pioneer Era (approx. 1700-1865).

There will be demon-strations by traders and craftsmen and women in period costume depicting the lifestyles of these bygone times. The demos this year include frontier fire-starting, wood carving, leather working, candle making, spinning, weaving, historical clothing, cooking over an open fire with cast iron, etc.

The re-enactors welcome questions; most of them are historians who love to share their knowledge of history and stories of the past.

Special features of this year’s event include an early explorers canoe presentation by Fox of the River Voyageur Canoe, LLC.

Blacksmith Terry Kruger of Mauston will be back to demonstrate his craft and sell his wares. “Strings on the Prairie” will again provide old-time music on fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitar, and tin whistle throughout the weekend.

