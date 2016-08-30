Redgranite Labor Day Celebration Sept. 2-5

Redgranite is set for their annual Labor Days Festival, one of the longest running Labor Day Festivals in the state of Wisconsin. You’ll want to be a part of four fun filled days of activities geared around the 2016 theme Brews, Bands & BBQ.

Start your holiday weekend off right with Road Trip, Friday night, Sept. 2, 7-11 p.m. at Willow Creek Park under the tent. One of Wisconsin’s favorite bands, the fun and energy coming off the stage is complimented by some of the Midwest’s finest music performed by some of the Midwest’s finest musicians. Food and refreshments will be available.

Saturday, Sept. 3, is filled with an activity extravaganza where there is something for everyone of all ages. Events include a Vendor Art & Craft Fair, $100 Treasure Hunt, Horseshoe Doubles Tournament, Bingo, City wide Rummage Sales all weekend, great food and refreshments.

KidzRok in RedRock – a fun filled event for kids will feature pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, clowns, face painting, balloon magic, coloring contest, Redgranite Fire Department Bike Raffle, tons of fun games where you can win really cool prizes, kids’ raffle where you can purchase chances to win a Packer autographed football, TV, tablet, video games and more.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.