Fall excitement at the Neshkoro Annual Scarecrow Festival

Once a year, in the nicest possible way, the folks in the Village of Neshkoro go slightly crazy.

Throughout the village, the main street and parks are dotted with scarecrows, scores and scores of them, all competing for the votes of the people who come from miles around to see them.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Village of Neshkoro.

All the money raised by the enhancement committee food booth goes straight back into the village. The continued support of the festival is vital to keep raising much-needed funds for the village.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.